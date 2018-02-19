Willow is the tops as she celebrates ‘Best Kept Allotment’ title

Farnsfield resident Willow Dixon is celebrating the news that her allotment has won the ‘Best Kept Allotment’ accolade.

Judging was carried out by three experts who visited the Farnsfield allotment site and Willow’s patch came out on top, described by judges as “what an allotment should look like”.

Willow said: “I attended the Farnsfield Allotments annual general meeting at the Plough public house.

“That is where the announcement was made and I was presented with the certificate. I was very surprised and very proud.

“My fellow allotment holders were pleased for me and thought it well deserved.”

Willow has worked extremely hard to get her allotment up and running and says it’s a fantastic pastime.

“I was very happy with what I had achieved in this first year of the allotments being in Farnsfield,” she said.

“It was especially lovely to have it acknowledged by the experts. Originally, I only took on a half-sized plot as I thought that would be all I could manage, but now I am taking on another plot this year and hope to grow even more.

“I have surprised myself and others, by how much I have achieved. I am often pre-judged because of my disability, Prader Willi Syndrome. It’s good when I can do something that makes people think differently of me.”

Willow says that once she knew she was getting a plot she did her research using the internet and TV and by listening to experts on how to design a workable layout.

She said: “That basic plan is still there, with a lot of additions like using old tyres to made warm raised beds, pallets to make a compost area and having amazing iron bean supports made by the man who stands at Newark’s IACF Runway Fair.

“Many people have been helpful in the process. I received compost from Marc Hazard, netting and scaffolding boards from Inspired Scaffolding Bilsthorpe, help and advice from Notcutts at Welbeck and at Southwell WI Market.

“This first year of allotments in Farnsfield has been lots of fun and I really enjoy being part of another community group.”

For anyone interested in following Willow’s green-fingered exploits they can follow her on #willowsallotment on Instagram.

The thriving Farnsfield Allotment holders participate in many local causes including the village May Day Scarecrow competition, sending their excess fruit and vegetables to the Ollerton Food Bank, and last year, held a big get together BBQ on the allotment in memory of Jo Cox MP.