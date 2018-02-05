West Bridgford salon named Saks Salon of the Year

Having had her eyes set on being named as Saks Salon of the Year for some time, Michelle Shergill, West Bridgford salon owner, is on cloud nine having received the top accolade in front of the hair and beauty industry’s glitterati who had gathered at the Hilton Metropole in London to showcase and reward the company’s talent.

Added to this, Amy Warren, salon manager, was one of the finalists in the Saks Advanced Therapists category making it a double celebration for the West Bridgford team.

A delighted Michelle who has owned and managed the salon since 2007, took to the stage with her high achieving team to receive the award, cheered on by more than 1,000 Saks personnel who had travelled from all corners of the UK to share the successes, to rub shoulders with industry leaders, network with colleagues and to enjoy a great party.

Michelle said: “Receiving this award is a great endorsement of our salon’s philosophy which is about delivering a special, individual experience for clients through the hands of expert hair and beauty professionals.

“It’s also about inspiring the staff to be the best they can be, providing the highest quality of standards and service with great products.

“This achievement reflects the fantastic team we have at the salon and I’m very grateful for their contribution to our salon’s success.”

Michelle‘s talents are well known within the company having been an adviser within Saks for some years.

Her very successful decade as a franchise owner, means that her expertise is much sought after by Saks, involving her in mentoring and advising new start-ups and driving the business development of other salons.

She also helps the company find the next treatment for the Saks brand so that it stands out from the competition.

This contribution to promoting the Saks brand was just one factor when it came to the judging.

Ultimately it was her ongoing drive and passion to achieve the highest standards at her own West Bridgford salon, located within David Lloyd, which helped Michelle achieve the ultimate accolade at the awards ceremony.

Hannah Jones, of the salon hair team, said: “We are all so pleased to receive the award of Top Salon.

“Michelle’s a fantastic boss to work for and a wonderful role model for us all. It’s great to see her energy and enthusiasm for the continuous improvement of the business and her support of Saks UK acknowledged with this top award.”

Michelle added: “I would like to thank our very loyal clients who have become part of the Saks West Bridgford family.

“Not only do they invest in our treatments and provide recommendations, they also ensure the success of the many charity events which we hold, such as the Eve Appeal, a charity raising awareness and funding research into gynaecological cancers. We’re very fortunate to have such a great extended family.”