Carole and Glenys are two of the long-standing volunteers at the Canalside Heritage Centre in Beeston.

Glenys works in the gift shop and assists with meet and greet.

She said: “Volunteering at the centre gives me a great feeling of satisfaction. The people here are lovely and very friendly.

“It’s a nice place to spend time and makes me feel part of something. Its been great watching the centre grow from strength to strength since first opening last summer.”

Carole works in the tearoom and she said: “I love coming here. It’s so rewarding.

“I feel like I’m in my element here, meeting all the people and I have learnt so many new skills with my barista training and working on the tills.

“My husband John volunteers in the garden and he loves it too.”

If you would like to get involved as a volunteer at the Canalside Heritage Centre please get in touch via the website www.canalsideheritagecentre.org.uk, call 0115 922 1773 or email info@canalsideheritagecentre.org.uk.

They have roles for administration volunteers, education volunteers, catering volunteers, project volunteers, walk leader volunteers and welcome volunteers.