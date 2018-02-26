VIP visits Sir John Sherbrooke

The children and staff at Sir John Sherbrooke were honoured to welcome Lord Attlee, grandson of the late Prime Minister Clement Attlee, who visited the school recently.

During his visit, Lord Attlee spoke with the children in the SJS Primary Parliament about his role in the House of Lords.

The children were interested to find out about the people he works with and his experiences, as well as how he contributes to important decisions that are made.

Lord Attlee also spoke with year 3 children in Attlee Class about his grandfather and his time as a politician and Prime Minister.

The children will be using this information to present in an assembly to their parents and the rest of the school.

Lord Attlee was highly complimentary about how welcome the children made him feel and on their exemplary behaviour and thirst for knowledge.