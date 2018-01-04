Very good year for West Bridgford RNLI branch

By Graham Christian

During 2017, the West Bridgford branch of the RNLI raised an amazing £15,181.

This is the best result for five years and in addition the branch sold £1,740 worth of souvenirs

Also during the year, the RNLI awarded their ‘Excellence in Volunteering’ award to the branch secretary Wendyjean Hurst for her past and present commitment to the RNLI

The branch is very fortunate in having a dedicated stalwart band of helpers, but without the generous support of the public at large this great result would not have been possible.

The branch chairman and committee would like to thank everyone who helped the branch make this a great year.

Thank you all for your support during the past year and we hope we can count on your support during 2018