Unique children’s nursery opens in Cropwell Bishop

Small People, a new outdoor nursery based on a Forest School approach, today opened its doors in Colston Road, Cropwell Bishop. Set within an acre of grounds, children aged 6-weeks to 5 years old will spend up to 80% of the day outside enjoying a unique experience and education.

Formerly the Lime Kiln Inn, this £1.7 million nursery has undergone a full transformation to provide exceptional indoor and outdoor nursery facilities. Its large garden has been landscaped to create a safe, natural and fun environment for children to learn and play in. A variety of play equipment is available, including a messy area, a treehouse, sand and water areas, a reading area with a willow den, as well as grass mound tunnels, natural logs, log snakes and a bug city. There is also a large field to give children the freedom to run around in. Babies have their own dedicated inside and outside areas to meet their specific needs.

Lisa Smal, owner and mum of two, who lives in Bottesford, says: “Growing up in South Africa I had an active outdoor lifestyle and that is something that was lacking when I was looking for child care for my own daughters in the UK. This is what inspired Small People, as it is proven that children develop faster in an outdoor environment – a place for children to thrive. Our back to basics philosophy extends into every area of the nursery in order to stimulate development, from our natural, wooden toys, to our holistic approach to learning, healthy eating, fresh air and exercise.”

Alongside numeracy and literacy, children will also learn IT skills, will be introduced to languages such as French, Spanish and Mandarin and will have a range of physical pursuits including yoga lessons.

A garden kitchen and open-air cooking area has a wood burning stove and wooden seating for dining. Small People’s own dedicated in-house Michelin trained chef cooks everything fresh from scratch on site, and children get to don their own chef’s hats and aprons to cook and bake alongside him. They are involved in preparing and cooking their own tasty food, as well as learning the basics about nutrition. Children will learn how to plant, grow and care for their own fruit, vegetables and herbs, before they pick, cook and eat them.

It also boasts a mini-farm comprising mini pigs, dwarf goats, chickens, rabbits and guinea pigs which the children will learn to feed, care and interact with.