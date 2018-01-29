Top industry qualifications for local estate agent staff

Two team members from one of Nottinghamshire’s leading estate agents have achieved an Association of Residential Letting Agents (ARLA) level two certification, one of the industry’s most reputable qualifications.

Chloe Leeson, 20, and Rita Nicholson, 53, who work at Richard Watkinson & Partners’ Newark lettings office, both achieved their qualification following months of study.

Dawn Parker, office manager, said: “I would like to congratulate Chloe and Rita, they worked incredibly hard to achieve their level two ARLA. We are so proud to have two more qualified members in our highly experienced team.”

Chloe said: “An ARLA certification is the very best qualification out there so I am really pleased all my hard work paid off. Richard Watkinson & Partners really encourages personal development and I am looking forward to starting my level three training.”

Rita added: “It took a lot of hard work but I’m delighted to add my experience to our already strong and dedicated team, which I am very proud to be part of. The company ensures everyone has the opportunity to gain professional qualifications.”

ARLA is awarded by Propertymark, which promotes the highest standards in residential lettings.

Dawn explained: “ARLA qualifications demand more than the law requires and landlords should always look for the Propertymark logo when looking for a letting agent.

“As well as being consulted by qualified and trained staff who have up to date industry knowledge, landlords also benefit from their money being protected by a Client Money Protection Scheme, as well as having a system in place should anything go wrong.

“It is so important in today’s lettings industry to fully understand and adhere to ever changing legislation.

“A licensed ARLA agent is required to keep up-to-date with the latest developments in the market and with the changing legislation affecting letting and property management.

“We pride ourselves on having highly-qualified staff and feel that we stand head and shoulders above other agents in this field.”