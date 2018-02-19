Toot Hill students reach science and engineering final

A group of students from Toot Hill School in Bingham have been selected to compete at the UK finals of a science and engineering competition after their exciting project caught the eye of judges.

The six-strong team of 11 to 14 year-old pupils from the school will now take their place in this year’s the Big Bang UK Young Scientists & Engineers Competition.

The team has been announced as one of the winners of the online heats at the Big Bang Fair, with the project from the group entitled ‘DERVEx: Device for Energy Recovery from Vehicle Exhausts’.

As part of the project, the students manufactured a device in order to recover wasted energy from a vehicle’s exhaust and turn it into electrical energy.

They managed to achieve their original aims and the end result left them with a turbine in the exhaust pip, which span around from the push of the gases to recover 10V of energy, which is more than enough to power a lot of the on board electronics of the car.

Beth Elgood, director of communications at EngineeringUK, said: “The team from Toot Hill School really impressed the judges with their project and we’re excited to see how they do at the finals.

“Going into its 10th year in 2018, the Big Bang Fair continues to be a great source of STEM inspiration for young people, representing an amazing opportunity for young visitors, their teachers and parents to get hands-on with a wide range of activities, workshops and shows, and engage in meaningful career conversations with professionals, all designed to bring classroom learning to life and inspire the next generation.”

The students will be invited to attend the competition finals, which are taking place at the Big Bang Fair at Birmingham’s NEC in March.

They will vie for top prizes including the coveted title of UK Young Engineer and GSK UK Young Scientist of the Year.

Pictured: Joseph Smith (14), Joel Bingham (13), Hasan Raoof (13) and Reuben Willis (13).