Think Children helping youngsters aged four to 11

Newark-based Think Children provides an early intervention service for children aged four to 11 living across Nottinghamshire who are struggling to cope with a wide range of emotional wellbeing difficulties, such as parental separation, family break-up, bullying, bereavement and loss, low self-esteem, domestic violence or abuse in the home, alcohol and drug issues within the family, and/or exposure to crime and poverty issues.

The current upsurge in emotional wellbeing issues in children has been well documented and evidence of how neglect of these issues can have an adverse effect on a child’s long-term mental health.

Their emotional wellbeing service developed from listening to parents and carers who said that “no-one wants to know until it’s too late”.

Think Children fill a gap in services at an early stage for children who fall below the threshold for statutory intervention for whom there is little or no help available.

Their aim is to prevent the problem deteriorating to the point where its long-term effects cause a downward spiral where issues become more ingrained and harder and more expensive to solve.

Each child is offered weekly one-to-one sessions with a trained Think Children emotional wellbeing facilitator.

Think Children take their service to the child in the safe, familiar environment of their primary school, as they have found this is the most effective way of reaching the children.

Through the imaginary world of play they help them to explore the issues underpinning their behaviour/distress, enabling them to gain an insight into their feelings and test their own reality.

The child will lead the session enabling them to release pent up emotions, build emotional resilience and develop new strategies and coping skills.

Important elements of their work are to establish a trusting relationship to be non-judgemental and non-stigmatising. These can be new experiences for many children these days.

For more details visit www.thinkchildren.org.uk.