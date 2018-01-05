The train now departing Edwalton to London Euston

Friday 29th December saw the 1:50pm Edwalton (Nottingham) departure to London, travelling on the long-lost former Nottingham to London Mainline through route, via Old Dalby, Melton Mowbray and Kettering.

This was one of two trains which ran on successive days between Christmas and new year.

Could this back-to-the-future recreation become a future reality again?

Lloyd Varley told the Local News: “Recently mooted ideas put out by transport secretary Chris Grayling MP of the possibility of reopening some of the former Dr Beeching closed railway routes has been backed by some local politicians.

“This almost secret but very much surviving former Nottingham railway line to London took on a very prompt response to such a possibility.”

Various train companies currently use the line as a test track, while recent additions to London Underground’s rolling stock have also been tested on the track.

Virgin Trains’ pendolinos were tested on the track in the early 2000s and back in 1984 the line was used to mock-up a collision to dispel public fears that a nuclear waste flask could not survive the impact of a rail crash.

Lloyd continued: “Standing as close to Nottingham as it is still possible to reach, just a few yards shy and out of sight of Melton Road, Edwalton was a special charter train.

“The train consisted of 12 BR-era coaches full of 400 plus passengers, enthusiasts, first class and dining included. It is looking as if it is here, just to prove the point of such a notion.

“Two powerful high-speed Class 67 diesel locomotives top and tailed the train, with locomotive 67005 Queens Messenger, which is also used to haul the Royal Trains, leading the return 95mph-timed sprint back to the capital.

“The train stopped close to what could be a potential site for a new Edwalton/Tollerton Parkway Station, which could be built alongside the huge new housing developments being constructed at Edwalton.

“The original Edwalton station was located and accessed from Melton Road, but houses built on it in the 1990s.

“The line then went on through West Bridgford and across the River Trent at the back of the Forest ground on what is now Lady Bay Bridge, through to Nottingham Railway Station, just behind the Nottingham County Council Eastcroft depot.”

Melton Borough Council have an interest in the line with the track running through the town and their leader Joe Orson has publically come forward to say he would be keen to see it reopen.

He said: “In 2002, an study identified a strong economic argument for opening up the test track to passengers to enable connectivity with Nottingham and to ease congestion on the M1, but at the time there was no engineering solution to achieve this.

“There are now houses built over the line in Nottingham but one option is to get a station on the edge of the city and connect it to the tram network should it be extended to the south.

“This idea is in its very early stages but now is the time to be looking at it.”

Could this happen or is it a bridge too far? Send us your views to editor@nottinghamlocalnews.com.