Sweet act of kindness by Beeston Fields Primary School children hopes to help Forever Stars charity

Children at Beeston Fields Primary and Nursery School have been using their sweetie packing skills to help a charity during their ‘Acts of Kindness’ project.

Children visited the Toton Lane Tram stop kiosk called The Platform, and helped to fill lots of sweet cones which the kiosk will sell to raise money for the ‘Forever Stars’ charity.

‘Forever Stars’ is a Nottingham based stillbirth support charity founded by Michelle and Richard Daniels, and supports bereaved parents and families who have suffered the tragedy of a stillbirth or early baby loss. Nottingham Express Transport allows the charity to use the kiosk to raise money for the cause.

Anne Sanders who runs the kiosk says that the children’s support is welcome and will help towards important projects. “The charity has already provided a ‘Serenity Suite’ at the Queens Medical Centre, a place for bereaved parents and families to stay after a stillbirth. This means they don’t have to return to a maternity ward, which is so important.” Anne says that she wants the kiosk to be a local hub. “We are raising money for Forever Stars, but we also want to be central and to give back to the community as well.”

Beeston Fields Primary & Nursery School Teacher, Kate Wray, organised the event as part of her special role at the school as their ‘Kindness in the Community Co-ordinator’. She said, “We feel that it is really important to support local charities. Richard and Michelle Daniels who founded the charity have both worked really hard and achieved so much in a very short space of time and Beeston Fields wanted to help. The kiosk hasn’t been up and running for very long, but it is doing very well already. The children have helped to package sweets up to be sold at the kiosk and behaved very well both at the kiosk and during the journey there. We hope that their efforts will help the charity and to raise awareness of the work they do.”