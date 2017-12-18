Successful over-70s championships for Nottingham Rowing Club

A fortnight after setting the Welsh indoor rowing record for the lightweight over-70s, Tony Lorrimer went to the Olympic Velodrome to take part in the British Indoor Championships.

He was joined by Andy Townsend who was competing in the 55 to 59 heavyweight race.

Unfortunately, at the start of Andy’s race, one of the 40 rowing machines caused the computer to crash.

The race finally started 10 minutes late. Andy very quickly established himself in third place which he held over the whole 2,000 metres, collecting the bronze medal in a time of six minutes 45 seconds.

He was pleased as it was a large field of 37 competitors.

Tony followed and had the easier task as there were only five competitors in his event.

With 500 metres to go Tony was languishing in third place but unleashed his usual assault to finish second and was closing on the leader but ran out of track.

Whilst pleased to gain the silver medal, he said afterwards that the only one he thought he could beat went and won it.

Tony’s time was eight minutes five seconds, the same time as his Welsh record, and only two-and-a-half seconds off the winner.

Nottingham Rowing Club only sent two competitors but both made the podium which was a pleasing result.