Successful ceilidh for RNLI

By Graham Christian

During the evening of Friday 2nd February, the West Bridgford branch of the RNLI held their annual ceilidh at the Poppy & Pint on Pierrepont Road in West Bridgford.

Although the temperature outside was almost zero, approximately 70 people were kept warm dancing to the music of the well-known West Bridgford band Bellows, Scracthitt & Pluckitt.

The caller was Charlie Corcoran who tried to keep everyone moving round the dance floor in the same direction.

During the interval a hot meal was served, after which a raffle took place. Three local firms, Flower Scene, Poppy & Pint and Thornton’s donated raffle prizes for which the RNLI are most grateful.

This was a most successful evening and raised £654 for the RNLI

The event was sponsored by the band who gave their services free of charge and the management of the Poppy & Pint who provided the room free of charge.

The RNLI would like to thank them for their generosity and all who attended for their support, not forgetting John Hawkins who organised the evening. Thank you all.