Sty-lish sustainability for school pigs thanks to Community Support Scheme

Children at a school farm have welcomed new pigs to sty-lish surroundings thanks to Rushcliffe Borough Council’s Community Support Scheme and Arch Communications.

Pupils, staff and governors at Edwalton Primary School were delighted when the authority match funded the PR firm’s kind donation so they could build a new pig pen and introduce two kunekune pigs as part of their on-site farm last week.

The September born pigs, who are yet to be named, were met by Leader of Rushcliffe Borough Council Cllr Simon Robinson, Arch Communications founder Matt Youdale, headteacher Anthony Thomas, the pupils and school governor and ‘Queen of Green’ Penney Poyzer.

Cllr Robinson said: “This is a great example of our Community Support Scheme assisting a project that has huge benefits for the hundreds of children at the school and we thank Arch Communications for jointly funding part of this wonderful farm.

“Edwalton Primary is a leading local example to other schools and organisations on being eco-friendly and we hope the pupils enjoy learning more about the pigs and how livestock plays such a huge part of our environment.”

The hairy kunekune is the smallest domesticated breed of pig in the world and a favourite among pet pig owners due to its placid friendly nature. The pigs will not be slaughtered for meat and will hopefully live up to the age of twelve.

The funding has also enabled the school to build three additional raised beds and buy strawberries, raspberries, blueberries and four apple trees to fill them.

Arch Communications founder Matt Youdale added: “The school farm is a fantastic project and it’s just wonderful to see animals in a school environment and watch the children interacting with them.

“It’s such a great facility and one we are proud to be a part of helping to develop and flourish.”

The Community Support Scheme sees ward councillors work with potential recipients to apply for grant funding of up to £1,000 annually in each of their wards for projects, facilities, events, activities or investment in community infrastructure that have a positive impact on the local community.

Groups or individuals keen to learn more should contact their local ward councillor, with details available at www.rushcliffe.gov.uk/councillors to discuss potential applications to the scheme.