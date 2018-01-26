Students given insight into construction at Edwalton Park

Construction Management students at Nottingham Trent University were given an insight into construction at David Wilson Homes’ Nottinghamshire development Edwalton Park during a site visit.

Students were invited along to the new homes site on Carter Drive where they met with industry professionals to learn more about the housebuilding industry and saw the high quality standard of homes built there.

The aim of the visit was to demonstrate how the skills they are currently learning in their course can be applied in a vocational setting.

They also learnt about the different skills and processes involved in building a new home in a bid to inspire them to progress their studies to the next level or pursue a full-time career in house building after graduating.

Eamonn Colbert, Senior Lecturer at Nottingham Trent University said: “Site visits like this are invaluable to our students, as they give a real insight into how housing developments are constructed, and allow students to ask questions about the vocational skills needed to work in the industry.”

The group were given a feel for the development and what it is like to work on site, whilst having the chance to interview a number of experts in different trades of housebuilding.

At the end of the visit the students engaged in a question and answer session with the Site Manager, where they found out more about how to get into the industry.

John Reddington, Managing Director at David Wilson Homes East Midlands, said: “We’re always on the look-out for the homebuilders of the future, and we wanted to give local university students a glimpse of what it’s like to work on a new homes development like Edwalton Park.

“By hosting site visits like these, we hope to encourage keen individuals to consider a career in the housebuilding industry. We hope that the students at Nottingham Trent University had a good day with our team and that they all took away some useful information.”