Sophie named in Team England squad for Commonwealth Games

A lifelong dream for Keyworth triathlete Sophie Coldwell has finally come good – she’s made it as part of team England at the forthcoming Commonwealth Games to be held on the Gold Coast, Queensland, Australia. This will be the first major games for the former South Wolds Academy school girl.

Sophie will be part of our Triathlon squad which will comprise 10 athletes across the able bodied and para events and will compete for Team England’s first medal of the Games on 5th April, 2018.

Life has got pretty hectic for the 22 year old since receiving news of her selection last month.

The Local News caught up with Sophie just before she was due to fly out to South Africa for a training camp.

She told us: “I’m absolutely over the moon to have been selected. When the email came through with the news, I honestly expected it to say that I hadn’t made it. It was one of those surreal moments where I had to re-read the email several times before I could accept that I was on my to Australia to represent my country”.

She continued: “My mum, who has been so much a part of my journey, was absolutely overjoyed and is already looking forward to coming out with me to lend her support and soak up the atmosphere of such a big event”.

Describing herself as an active child, Sophie had her first taste of success after her mum entered her into an event at Clifton Leisure Centre when she was just 8 years old.

She explained: “Mum saw an advert for the event in Clifton and entered me. From what I remember it involved a 50m swim, a 2K cycle and an 800 metre run. I do recall that I could barely swim at the time, so was pleasantly surprised to have won. It felt like the best thing ever”.

In subsequent years she raced in events up and down the country, always accompanied by her mum, which eventually lead her on to the Olympic Talent Squad and onto the World Class Programme when she was just 17.

In these months leading up to the games, she plans follow a steady and consistent programme of training in order to avoid injury and fatigue and arrive on the Gold Coast in the best possible shape.

Article by Jason Benskin.