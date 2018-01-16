Shoppers nominate Forever Stars as Intu Charity of the Year

A Beeston charity that funds bereavement suites for parents of stillborn babies has been selected as charity of the year 2018 for the two shopping centres in Nottingham.

Intu announced that Forever Stars has been selected by the public to receive all of the penny-wishes donated into the Emett Clock at the Victoria Centre.

General manager for the two shopping centres, Nigel Wheatley, was joined by Forever Stars founders Richard and Michelle Daniels, who were inspired to set up the charity when their daughter Emily was stillborn in 2013.

The Beeston-based charity funds support services for those affected by neonatal baby loss.

In 2016 it set up the Serenity Suite at the Queen’s Medical Centre in Nottingham and in December 2017 it opened another at the City Hospital.

The suites provide permanent facilities to cater for parents whose children are stillborn.

Nigel Wheatley said: “We are delighted to welcome Forever Stars as our official charity of the year for 2018.

“All of the charities shortlisted by our team are incredible, so we are thankful to our customers who voted to help us to make a really tough decision.”

Richard Daniels, co-founder of Forever Stars, said: “Being voted Intu’s charity of the year 2018 means a huge amount to us. We were amazed by the incredible support of the public who voted for us.

“Having reached our 2017 goal to open the Serenity Suite at the City Hospital, in 2018 both centres will see progression and expansion in support, material and training.

“We’re excited to extend these services to help even more families this year, thanks to Intu’s generous shoppers.”