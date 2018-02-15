Scottish country dancing delights audience

Over 65 guests were treated to a display of Scottish country dancing by dancers from the Nottingham branch of the Royal Scottish Country Dance Society (RSCDS) at a Charity Burns Supper last Friday night.

They performed a variety of jigs, reels and strathspeys to the delight of the guests before their haggis supper.

Kilts and sashes swirled to the lively music.

The event at Chilwell Masonic Hall was organised by the Thoresby Masonic Lodge.

Piper Colin McAlpine set the scene by piping the dancers into the hall.

RSCDS Nottingham meet every Wednesday evening at the Nottingham Emmanuel School in West Bridgford and are always interested to hear from anyone wishing to join them.

More information can be found by visiting www.nottinghamrscds.org