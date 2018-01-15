Santander opens new branch in Beeston

Santander UK has opened its newly designed and refurbished branch on Beeston High Road.

It is the latest of Santander’s branches to be re-designed which the bank say is “part of a programme to deliver even better customer service and community-friendly banking”.

The new-look branch was officially opened by long-standing Santander customer, Ivor Lawrence, who has been a customer of the branch for over 20 years.

Work on the new branch design took five weeks to complete and facilities include digital workstations with tablets for online banking, express banking with a new ATM wall, counter services for more secure transactions as well as private interview rooms.

Customers visiting the branch will be greeted in a reception area and directed to a range of tailored services depending on how they want to bank.

The branch, which employs eight staff and is managed by Lesley Evans, will also feature a picture wall to display local community initiatives such as Santander Foundation grants.

Santander’s head of retail distribution, Susan Allen said: “Banking is changing at a rapid pace and we wanted to create a branch that can accommodate the needs of all our local customers.

“That means combining traditional banking facilities, and a focus on delivering great customer service, with modern, digital services including free wi-fi, customer tablets and digital ATMs.

“Santander branches are an important part of many communities and our investment in this branch reflects our commitment to Beeston.

“We will also be illustrating our involvement in the area with a personalised picture wall showcasing the branch’s role in local initiatives.”