Rowing clubs raise money for Cancer Research

Becky from Cancer Research arrived at Nottingham Rowing Club to collect a cheque for £12,127.77.

This was the money collected by the club, together with Nottingham & Union, during the Moon Row in November last year.

The two club captains Mark Cooke (Nottingham Rowing Club on the right) and Trevor Rainbow (Nottingham and Union Rowing Club on the left) handed over the cheque to Becky from Cancer Research

It many respects the Moon Row was easier than collecting the money as that only involved keep the boat on the water for 48 hours.

There were a couple of shifts where it rained the whole time but the crews stuck at it.

The two Richards got out of bed to do the 2am shift when they realised that the chain would be broken if they did not do it.

The Forest fans donated a £1,000 to the bucket squad as they went into the game.

Several members did more than one trip, including the presidentvTony Lorrimer who did the first shift at 12 o’clock Friday morning in a crew with an average of over 70, followed by dawn patrol on Sunday morning.

He said: “It was special watching the sunrise come over the National Watersports Centre and the river was very peaceful. I was glad I did it.”

The final crew to complete the challenge contained the club’s Masters world champions and had an average age of 80.