Rotary President praises the generosity of the people of West Bridgford

Peter Hewlett, President of West Bridgford Rotary Club, is delighted and amazed at the total amount of £7557 which was collected by the club in house-to-house collections in West Bridgford and Lady Bay and at the Notcutts Wheatcroft garden centre during December.

He especially wants to thank all the neighbours, friends and family members who helped to achieve this amazing result. The club firmly believes that money collected in the community is used to help charitable projects in the local community and among the projects which will benefit from the Christmas collections are the Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance, The Friary and the Memory Lane café.

Another project which is funded by the Christmas collections is the West Bridgford Rotary Club Community Fund which provides help and support to local community groups, schools and individuals. For more information please email wbrccommunity@gmail.com