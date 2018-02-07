Rotary club support the RNLI

By Graham Christian

Last year, a guest speaker attended the meeting of the Shepshed Charnwood Rotary Club and gave an illustrated talk on the work of the RNLI.

On Friday 2nd February, Alan Darby, the Rotary Club president, accompanied by Mike Hall, attended an RNLI Ceilidh in West Bridgford.

On behalf of the Rotary Club he presented a cheque for £100 to Wendyjean Hurst, secretary of the RNLI’s West Bridgford branch.

The RNLI are most grateful and thank the Rotary Club for this unexpected donation.