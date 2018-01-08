Restaurant designs by East Mids’ Macaulay Sinclair shortlisted for national awards

Recently opened venues The Alchemist MediaCityUK and Dishoom Kensington, designed by Nottingham-based interior architecture and design studio Macaulay Sinclair, have been shortlisted for awards in the Casual Dining Restaurant and Pub Awards 2018.

The Alchemist in MediaCityUK, Manchester, has been shortlisted for ‘Best Designed Pub/Bar of the Year’ and ‘Best New Pub/Bar Site’. The Bombay cafe style restaurant group Dishoom, for whom Macaulay Sinclair has designed four restaurants, has been shortlisted for ‘Small Employer of the Year’.

As well as Dishoom and The Alchemist, Macaulay Sinclair, whose studio is situated in Nottingham’s creative Lace Market area, has recently designed restaurants for hospitality groups Hawksmoor, Dirty Bones, D&D London, Wright Brothers and Caravan.

John Macaulay, co-director at Macaulay Sinclair, said: “We’re really proud of the venues we have designed for these stylish brands – they’re the real leaders in their field. We work with independent brands with interesting stories and unique concepts”.

Despite their recent projects taking them to London, Manchester and Oxford, Liverpool-born directors John Macaulay and Mike Sinclair are determined to not lose sight of their Nottingham roots.

“We both studied at Nottingham Trent University and Nottingham is now very much our home. It’s an amazing place for creatives and has a huge pool of talent and a lot of incredible designers. Plus the independent food and drink scene is truly thriving. It’s a really exciting place to be,” Mike Sinclair said.

“We’ve been working with The Alchemist on their new bar in Nottingham, which is set to open in 2018. We can’t wait to have one of our designs just around the corner from our office.”

Macaulay Sinclair has previously designed restaurant interiors for Gleneagles, Foxlow, Byron Burger, Pitt Cue and Big Easy.

Macaulay Sinclair was founded in 2003 by John Macaulay and Mike Sinclair who shared the same ethos – to create inspiring spaces where people want to eat, drink and socialise. With nearly two decades of working with market-leading restaurant and bar operators, they have an instinctive understanding of the hospitality industry.

For further information visit https://macaulaysinclair.com/

