Residents consulted on estate’s future

Residents of the Yorke Drive Estate in Newark’s Bridge Ward are being asked for their views regarding the area’s future as part of a major consultation exercise.

The potential regeneration of the Yorke Drive estate is the focus for the project, with Newark and Sherwood District Council having secured Government funding to carry out a feasibility study and master-planning process to explore options for improving the area.

Regeneration experts Campbell Tickell have been appointed by the district council to work with council staff and its housing management company, Newark and Sherwood Homes, to carry out the consultation with local people.

That process starts this week with an explanatory letter being delivered to residents of Yorke Drive.

From 9th February until 2nd March canvassers will visit each home to complete a survey questionnaire. The objective is to help the council better understand the needs of the local community and residents’ views on priorities for improving the estate. For taking part in the questionnaire participants have the chance of winning £50 in shopping vouchers.

A series of a drop-in sessions has also been arranged at the Bridge Community Centre, including Saturday morning (10th February), so that residents can talk to Campbell Tickell and council staff about the proposals and complete the survey.

The consultation programme will also include a series of workshops with architects, public consultation meetings, newsletters and public exhibitions over the coming months.

The study will look at options for improving the existing estate; explore the possibility of the development of new homes on part of the Lincoln Road Playing Fields and improving recreation and sporting facilities.

The council explored similar proposals in 2012 as part of the Bridge Ward Neighbourhood Study, but did not have the funding or the capacity to take these forward at the time. No decisions have yet been taken on this, and as part of the consultation process, residents and local stakeholders will be kept fully involved and informed.

The council is keen to share information about the project at every stage, and has set up webpages and social media:

Website: Information will be available via the Yorke Drive pages on the Council’s website at http://www.newark-sherwooddc.gov.uk/housing/yorkedrivefocus/

Social Media: A Facebook page is available at https://www.facebook.com/YorkeDriveFocus/ and residents can follow on Twitter at https://twitter.com/YorkeDriveFocus