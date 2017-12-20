Redeemer Church celebrates Christmas with Carols in the Park

The first ‘Carols in the Park’ at Dovecote Lane Recreation Ground in Beeston took place on December 17th.

Over 100 people from Redeemer Church and the local community enjoyed the festive atmosphere with special lighting, sound and favourite carols including Joy to the world and Hark the herald angels sing.

Minister Pete Brown talked about the birth of Jesus and explained some of the words from the carols that were sung.

After the carols everyone was invited back to the Beeston Youth and Community Centre for free food including a hog roast and hot drinks.

People of all ages really enjoyed the community gathering.

Redeemer Church is a new church that launched in September 2017 meeting each Sunday morning from 10:30 – 12:00 in the Beeston Youth and Community Centre, West End.

For further details see www.redeemerchurch.org.uk