Recycle your old spectacles

Chilwell-based Notts Derbys Hemlockstone Lions have collected and dispatched 15,000 pairs of spectacles thanks to the local community in the last four years

The prokect is part of the Lions Clubs International British Isles & Ireland Spectacle Recycling Initiative, launched originally by the Lions Club of Chichester in 1967.

Today it sees nearly a third of a million pairs of used glasses collected, sorted and distributed to clinics and eye camps in communities across the world in partnership with Medico France.

The project also raises financial support for eye-related projects at home and overseas by recycling scrap metal from spectacles that are broken or unsuitable for recycling, sponsoring eye camps in Nepal and India for example.

Lions Clubs were formed 100 years ago to serve their local communities and support those in need locally, nationally and around the world.

Recycling spectacles is just one of the many initiatives supported by them. Please help us to continue to support this worthwhile project.

If you have glasses to donate, please place in one of the boxes to be found at…

– West Point Pharmacy, Chilwell

– Horsley Pharmacy, High Road, Chilwell

– The Middle Street Resource Centre, Beeston

– Boots Optician, Long Eaton

– St Mary’s Church, Attenborough

– Stapleford Care Centre

– Dovecote House

If you would be willing to have a collection box, please contact 0115 922 7322.

A small club, Notts Derbys Hemlockstone Lions meet regularly at the Victoria Hotel Beeston.

They are planning for a collection for Marie Curie in March, holding a spring concert at St Mary’s in Attenborough on 21st April and a fashion show at the Middle Street Centre on 29th June.

The group always welcome new members, so if you would like to learn more about our club and its activities, visit the website

e-clubhouse.org/sites/nottsdh/index.php.