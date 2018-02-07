Ravenshead Scouts visit HMS Sherwood

A Scout group from Ravenshead had the opportunity to learn about being a Royal Naval Reservist after they visited a military training event in Chilwell.

HMS Sherwood, the East Midlands only Royal Naval Reserve (RNR) unit, invited the 1st Larch Farm Scouts to visit a reservist training event held at Foresters House in Chilwell in which military personnel were practicing weapons handling and improving their drill technique.

Reservists at HMS Sherwood meet each Tuesday evening and conduct a variety of training through the year. The event was a hands-on exercise in which the reservists got a chance to refresh their weapon handling and drill skills but also demonstrate these techniques to the scouts.

Weapons handling is an important skill that all reservists must practice in order to be ready for any potential operations.

Explaining why the scout group was invited along, Warrant Officer Sean Jones from HMS Sherwood, explained: “As we have hosted local sea cadets many times I felt it might be a good idea to open the invitation to other youth groups who wouldn’t normally get the opportunity to mix with the Armed Forces.

“The offer was enthusiastically received, subsequently, four members of staff attended with approx. 26 Scouts to get a tour of the unit and take part in some world class parade training from one of the few State Ceremonial trained reservists, Petty Officer Jason Kingham.

“HMS Sherwood is made up of volunteers many of whom have a variety of civilian careers so all of our training happens in the evening. We therefore thought that the scouts may enjoy learning what we do on a training evening and we gave them the opportunity to ask any questions they may have about the Royal Navy.”

Being a Scout is all about being outdoors, travelling to new places and experiencing new things. Scout Leader, Andy Chick explained: “We’ve had a wonderful time and it’s great to see what ordinary people can achieve.”

A plaque was also presented on the evening from HMS Sherwood to the scout group as a memento of their visit.