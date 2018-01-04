Radcliffe man given new lease of life by going back to school

Radcliffe-on-Trent’s Graham Parrington has been given a new lease of life after going back to school and finding calisthenics training.

The 70-year-old retired truck driver started a new bodyweight training regime last year after finding The School of Calisthenics on Facebook.

In just 12 months, Mr Parrington has transformed his outlook on life and physical appearance, performing things with his body he never knew he was capable of.

From not being able to lift his arms above his head after 45 years behind a truck steering wheel, he has recently completed a range of physical tasks including the Clutch Flag, Back Lever and impossible press-ups.

Graham said: “Calisthenics has changed my life and I am doing things I never thought that my 30-year-old self would be able to do.

“I had no core stability and couldn’t rotate my arms after being cooped up in the truck cab for so many years but I am a new man and loving the challenge.

“Growing old I was concerned about becoming frail and not having any stability but Calisthenics has changed all that and I would encourage anyone of any age to get involved – I wish I had found it earlier.

“It isn’t just the physical side of things that have changed my outlook on life. As you grow older it is vital to keep your mental strength up too and by challenging myself to complete different movements I always have a goal that I am working towards and constantly changing my perception of the impossible.”

David Jackson, head of human flags at The School of Calisthenics, added: “Graham has been an incredible pupil and we are delighted to have helped him redefine his impossible.

“At his first lesson he could hardly move his arms and now he is able to perform incredible calisthenics movements that people years his younger would be proud of.

“Calisthenics is all about mastering and challenging what your body is capable of and no one is too old to surprise themselves with what is possible and change their lifestyle.”