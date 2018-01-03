QMC main receptionist from Clifton awarded British Empire Medal

A reception co-ordinator at QMC has been awarded British Empire Medal for her service at Nottingham University Hospitals.

Clifton’s Yvonne Key has worked for NUH for the last 30 years and is one of the friendly faces which welcome over 20,000 visitors a day at the QMC front desk.

Yvonne said: “I was completely gobsmacked to find out that I had been nominated and was going to be awarded a national honours in the new year for my contributions at NUH.

“Initially when I received the letter I thought someone was pulling my leg, but I love my job and it is nice for me in my role to recognise staff and to be recognised and celebrate successes with them.”

Yvonne will be presented with the medal by the Nottinghamshire Lord Lieutenant at a local ceremony.

The award is for those who have given meritorious civil service worthy of recognition by the Crown.

She added: “After working for last nine years at the hospital, I feel so lucky and honoured to have known and met some fantastic people, especially when I have worked with the people that I have, it’s easy to recognise others for the work they do and not yourself.”

After starting on a three-month contract in 1987 to the present day where Yvonne is in charge of co-ordinating a team of five reception staffs with over 100 years’ experience between them and over 30 volunteers at the busy acute Trust.

The 60-year-old, who has no plans to retire anytime soon, has worked across several departments during her NHS career.

She said: “I started in central bookings before moving onto the fracture clinic, which had the largest team of consultants in the country and is where Prince Charles attended after breaking his arm.

“From here I worked for 13 years as a receptionist co-ordinator in Trauma and Orthopaedics helping to improve service efficiency.

“I then worked in children’s audiology at Ropewalk before heading back to QMC where I was hired to work in the admissions office before moving back to the front desk!”

“It feels brilliant to work at NUH, I have worked with some wonderful people, brilliant managers, consultants second to none, everyone has their own mannerism but it is very much a team spirit, one unit and overall I have always had great experience and opportunities in my working life which is why I am still here.”

Janine Barrowcliffe, Yvonne’s manager at Nottingham University Hospital, said: I am delighted and very proud that Yvonne has been recognised for her hard work and dedication to the NHS and NUH over many years.

“She is an exceptional colleague who undertakes her role with compassion, diplomacy and good humour and always goes the extra mile to help all those she encounters in her role.

“She is passionate about her job and has developed an outstanding reception team who provide an invaluable service to our patients, visitors and staff. Congratulations Yvonne on your richly deserved recognition.”