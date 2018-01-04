Pupils’ logo design wins competition for the Wetland Landscapes for All programme

Nottinghamshire Wildlife Trust, managing partners of Wetland Landscapes for All, joined in the celebration of unveiling the new logo recently with the young designer. The bright, colourful and bold design was chosen by the project partners from almost 60 entries into their ‘design a logo’ school’s competition. Esme Pascall Dunn from William Lilley Infant and Nursery School in Stapleford came up with the winning design and was awarded her prize by Claire Sambridge, of Nottinghamshire Wildlife Trust and The Mayor of the Borough of Broxtowe, Councillor Halimah Khaled.

Speaking about the competition, Claire Sambridge said:

“It was a tough decision choosing the winner but we felt this bold and colourful design deserved to win and would work well to help promote the programme.”

Councillor Khaled, added: “I was delighted to have been involved in this competition as we think that our local wetlands are incredibly valuable. It’s so important for the young people to be aware and involved with their local environment as they are the next generation to look after it.”

The Wetland Landscapes for All programme has a vision to contribute to the delivery of visionary wetland landscapes with exceptional quality Green Infrastructure in the Trent, Leen and Erewash Valleys, where local communities can explore and enjoy linked, wildlife-rich, wetland sites. Made possible through Growth Point funding awarded by the Greater Nottingham Planning Partnership, 14 projects have been delivered by partners from Ashfield District Council, Broxtowe Borough Council, Gedling Borough Council, Nottingham City Council, Rushcliffe Borough Council, Nottinghamshire County Council and Nottinghamshire Wildlife Trust. The new logo will help to publicise the work of all partners involved in wetland sites across Nottinghamshire.

For more information about the Wetland Landscapes for All programme, contact Claire Sambridge on 0115 958 8242.