Pride Awards recognise work of staff at Newark and Sherwood District Council

Staff who have made an outstanding contribution to the work of Newark and Sherwood District Council have been recognised at the authority’s annual Pride Awards.

The accolades, which demonstrate the commitment of staff in helping to provide public services offered by the council, were presented in the Civic Suite at Castle House, the council’s headquarters, by Chairman Councillor Linda Tift on February 13.

Each year employees are encouraged to nominate colleagues who they believe have gone above and beyond the call of duty when discharging their roles.

Among the highlights of the Council’s year in 2017 was Stage 4 of the prestigious Ovo Energy Tour of Britain in September with the success of hosting the professional cycling race, in part due to the work of Communications Officer Lynn Preece. In marking this she was presented with the Unsung Hero Award for helping to promote the event and ensure communities across the district were engaged.

Lynn said: “I am flattered to receive the award but it is the communities of Newark and Sherwood which are the real unsung heroes because they really engaged in a fabulous sporting event which will be long remembered. It was a real privilege and pleasure to be involved.”

The Council has also praised the actions of three employees who went to the aid of a lorry driver who had collapsed in his cab at the Council’s lorry park off Great North Road. After being alerted by phone by the driver’s worried partner, the three council officers, Parking Services Manager Brian Rawlinson, Technical Officer Vicky Marshall and Parking Services Support Officer Carol Meakin, managed to locate the driver and carried out CPR while awaiting for the paramedics and then co-ordinated a clear landing space for the air ambulance.

Police commended the three Council officers for their response and in recognition of this the Council has awarded them with the We’re Proud of You Award.

Brian said: “When you are faced with such an emergency where a man’s life is at stake, instinct just kicks in and all three of us went straight to the scene once we had received the phone call from his partner. Tragically, the man died but I understand it was some comfort to his partner that there were people with him who were trying to help him. I’m just sorry that we couldn’t have done any more to save him.”

Staff who played significant roles in the successful move from the Council’s former headquarters Kelham Hall to Castle House were also among the awards, with the distinction of Team of the Year going to both the Customer Services team, who staff reception desks and telephones, and the ICT team.

The judging panel, consisting of Council Leader Councillor Roger Blaney, Chairman Linda Tift and the outgoing Chief Executive, Andrew Muter, at its own discretion can also decide to make the prestigious Mark Henry Award and this was only the third time it has been presented. Introduced in 2012, following the untimely death of valued colleague Mark Henry, on this occasion it went to the Moving Ahead team, consisting of staff from many different departments and disciplines who worked with Council colleagues and external partners to plan and enable the move to Castle House.

Moving Ahead Programme Manager Deborah Johnson said: “This was a brilliant team effort and I am really proud of how a group of professionals, each with different expertise and backgrounds, worked together to achieve such an exceptional outcome.”

Councillor Blaney said: “The Pride Awards provide the Council with an opportunity to recognise employee commitment and the outstanding contributions they make in delivering excellent public services.”

Pictured: Vicky Marshall, Brian Rawlinson and Chairman Linda Tift.