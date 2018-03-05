Price rise for NCT bus users in Nottingham

Nottingham City Transport (NCT) bus users will see an increase in bus fares at the end of this month.

TrentBarton announced price increases on many of their routes last month and now NCT have followed suit.

Nottingham City Transport said in a statement: “We appreciate nobody likes to pay more.

“We are no longer able to absorb above inflationary increases in our operating costs and have to pass some of these costs on to our customers.

“This review covers on bus cash fares, NCTX buses app, Easyrider and Robin Hood prices.”

The main changes to the pricing structure see a single fare going up to £2.20 and an all-day ticket rising to £4.

For those aged 19 and under, a single fare has risen to £1.10 but an all-day ticket has been frozen at £2.50.

The event rider ticket, which gave you a cheaper fare if you showed your ticket for a show or a sporting event in Nottingham, is being withdrawn.

NCT are encouraging customers to switch to the NCT app, Easyrider or Robin Hood card where prices are cheaper.

“If you currently pay cash on the bus, switching to the NCTX Buses App, Easyrider and Robin Hood can minimise the increase in your fare,” NCT added.

Full details can be found on the Nottingham City Transport website at www.nctx.co.uk