Pocket a rocket from t.i.m. Fiat

Performance is blended with technology and iconic Italian style in the Abarth 595, a little car with big appeal.

The 595 is looking better and is better to drive as it benefits from changes implemented in the updating of the Fiat 500 on which it’s based as well as upgrades introduced as the result of experience gained with the development of the 695 Biposto, dubbed the “smallest supercar”.

Available as a hatchback or convertible, it’s a model born from the love of a challenge to go beyond the highest expectations. It comes in three power levels from 145 to 180hp and is a car that really comes alive when you’re behind the wheel.

Starting point for the range and the Abarth line-up as a whole is the 1.4 Turbo T-Jet 595 with 145hp on tap while also offering Torque Transfer Control and Sport Mode to ensure the enjoyment and driving pleasure associated with the scorpion badge.

The 595 Competizione and 595 Turismo versions express other two distinctive souls of Abarth. The first, more purist, model is designed for those who love performance and no-compromise sportiness. The second makes reference to the typical values of the Italian GTs in a compact size perfect for use in cities.

One of the biggest innovations is the increased power of the 1.4 T-jet engine installed on the 595 and 595 Turismo versions. In the first case it delivers 145hp and 206 Nm of peak torque, while the second derivative, which is fitted with a Garrett turbine, offers 165hp and 230 Nm. On the other hand, the 595 Competizione with its 180hp power plant is the car for drivers who crave racing adrenaline in terms of both performance and technical features.

All variants of the 1.4 T-jet engine are paired with a mechanical five-speed gearbox as standard but they can be fitted with an Abarth robotised sequential gearbox with shift paddles.

Making the Abarth 595 extra special is a truly exclusive mechanical limited-slip differential, for outstanding performance. Available on demand, the limited-slip differential features on the 595 Competizione with manual transmission and derives directly from the experience acquired on the 695 Biposto.

The differential exploits the full potential of the 595 Competizione and improves traction in extreme conditions. It ensures adequate torque transfer between the front wheels when either has less grip. A typical example is the different speed coming out of curves taken with high lateral load. The equipment allows the driver to close the line and eliminates understeer.

Abarth D.A.M. is contained in a Performance Pack available on manual gearbox versions of the 595 Competizione. The pack includes 17-inch Supersport rims and Sabelt leather/Alcantara seats with carbon shell, a carved aluminium 595 badge, plus a red, white or glossy black customisation pack to personalise the car’s appearance.

Innovations in the cabin include a new sports instrument panel and all versions are equipped with a five-inch DAB radio with touchscreen and Uconnect Live services as standard with a built-in navigator available on request.

A Uconnect seven-inch HD system is also offered for the first time. This fast platform features a high-definition screen, navigation and a DAB digital radio. It also has Abarth Telemetry for gauging driving performance on pre-loaded circuits while also offering Apple CarPlay and Google Android Auto.