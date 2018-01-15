Plans for new care home on former pub site

By Thomas Hewitt

Plans have been submitted for an 82-bed residential care home on the former Clifton Bridge Inn pub site in Silverdale.

Nottingham City Council received a planning application from Medina Ltd at the end of December.

The site, which could create around 50 jobs, was formerly home to the Clifton Bridge Inn pub which was demolished two years ago after being vacant for a number of years.

In a planning report sent to the council, design consultants Zenith, who are working on behalf of Medina Ltd, described their ambitions and proposals for the future residential care home.

It said: “It is proposed to erect an 82-bed residential care home fronting onto Brookthorpe Way, set back behind a visitor car park.

“The existing vehicular access would be amended to a pedestrian access and a new vehicular access created towards the head of the cul-de-sac.

“The entrance block would be two storeys in height and the remainder of the building, which comprises a series of buildings following the alignment of the slip road, would be three storeys.”