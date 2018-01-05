Operatic society present Fiddler on the Roof in a new location

West Bridgford Operatic Society proudly presents Fiddler on the Roof under a new roof.

Fiddler on the Roof, the award-winning musical and film by Jerry Bock and Sheldon Harnick, based on the book by Joseph Stein, hits you from the off with the stunning opening chorus of ‘Tradition’ and yet for West Bridgford Operatic Society (WBOS), this year’s show is anything but traditional.

For the very first time, the company is taking to the brand-new theatre facilities in ‘the space’ situated in the Girls’ High School on Arboretum Street.

WBOS chairman, Bill Cooper, said: “Several of us have seen shows at the new theatre and were amazed and delighted at the marvellous facilities available to both cast and audience, and how much easier and quieter to access it is than the controlled mayhem of the city centre on a Friday or Saturday evening.

“The school and the parent association that operate the space have been most accommodating and are eager to see quality performances feature regularly there.”

WBOS has seen a surge in the number of young people wanting to join this year and as a consequence will field a very strong cast of experienced and talented individuals for Fiddler when it takes to the stage from 21st to 24th February.

If WBOS is breaking with tradition by trying somewhere new, how can our many loyal friends and followers find their way to the space?

Bill added: “Part of our decision to move was made only after we tested the routes to and from the new theatre.

“Using the excellent NET tram system, the High School stop is only four more further on than the Lacemarket – obviously four less if you come from the west and north of the city – and involves a walk along quiet, well-lit streets that takes only five minutes maximum, just three more minutes than the walk from the Lacemarket stop to the Arts theatre.

“NCT bus users can hop off on Mansfield Road and walk through via North Sherwood and Colville Streets. Better yet, there are 120 on-site, free parking spaces if you prefer to stick to the car. Minibus and coach parties can be catered for easily too.

“Full bar and light refreshment facilities are available and of course wheelchair access is built-in.

“We seem to have convinced a lot of people already as two of the five performances are more than half-full with bookings via our fully automated online system ticking up very encouragingly.”

You can purchase the seats of your choice either online via www.ticketsource.co.uk or by emailing david.hemington@sky.com. If you are still a traditionalist, you can speak to a real person to request tickets by phoning 0115 984 7914, or simply ask any member of the company.