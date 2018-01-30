Open Voices now in West Bridgford

Open Voices is Music for Everyone’s latest community project.

The idea is to provide singing sessions especially designed for adults with learning difficulties.

Following on from the success of Open Voices in Sherwood, February sees the start of Open Voices in West Bridgford.

This group will meet on a Tuesday morning from 10am until 12noon at St Luke’s Church, Leahurst Road, West Bridgford, NG2 6GL.

The first meeting will be on 27th February and then on every Tuesday morning throughout the term.

Come and try it for free. The first session for everyone will be a free taster session.

After this, there will be a fee of £2 per session, covering everything you need, plus a half-time cup of tea or coffee and biscuits. Subsidised places are available.

Interested? Please telephone 0115 9589312 to let us know you are planning to come along, or just turn up. Let’s get everyone singing.

For full information about dates please visit the website music-for-everyone.org, or telephone 0115 958 9312.