NTU Clifton Campus gym goes through full refurbishment

By Thomas Hewitt

A fitness suite at the Nottingham Trent University’s Clifton Campus underwent a refurbishment last month.

Working alongside fitness equipment provider Pulse Fitness, the recently restored fitness suite now contains a brand-new 15-metre integrated rack and rig system with four half racks, monkey bars, pull up stations, Olympic rings and a battle rope zone.

In addition, the free weights area has also been doubled in size, along with the core area and the addition of a new functional training rig, in order to help users train with maximum space and push themselves with new exercises and techniques.

NTU Clifton gym manager Natalie Selby-Shaw said she was pleased with the overall outcome of the renovation project, and believes the newly installed gym equipment will go a long way to meeting the demands of both students and local users.

She said: “I am delighted with the facility we have been able to offer to our customer base.

“I wanted to ensure the fitness suite was designed in a way that enables our customers to train how they want to train and ultimately help them to reach their fitness goals.

“This is all done in an environment that they feel comfortable in, and are proud to train in, with some of the newest equipment on the market.”