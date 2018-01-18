Nottingham Rowing Club plans for 2018

Richard Willan, the lead coach of Nottingham Rowing Club’s recreation group, has just published plans for 2018 which include tours, support for the club’s racing rowers, new equipment and coaching sessions.

Tours begin with the Good Friday row to Newark. May brings a trip to Venice for the world famous ‘Vogalonga’, followed by the British Rowing tour on the upper Thames and possible rows on the Dee or Severn.

Catering support for club racers will be provided by Burger Flippers at the Head of the Trent in February. A table at the club’s annual dinner is also booked.

Helen Bloor, lead coach of the club group is to run a rowing workshop for the recreation rowers and the club’s next Learn to Row sessions will be geared to touring rather than racing.

As recreation rowing is the fastest growing part of the club, a new set of eight compact sculls has been ordered from local firm Oarsport who are based in Ruddington.

Richard said “As always, a variety of social events, bowling, picnics and enjoyable exercise in delightful surroundings with like-minded folk.”