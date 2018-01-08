Nottingham Hospitals Charity – success at the 2017 Robin Hood Marathon

Last year, over 150 people took part in the Robin Hood marathon, half-marathon, and mini marathon in support of Nottingham’s hospitals – the charity’s biggest-ever team of runners.

So far, runners have raised more than £36,000 for Nottingham Hospitals Charity, which is the most successful year for the charity.

The fundraising total includes sponsorship from runners, as well as generous donations from the public who supported the charity by donating at their Cheer Station on Gregory Street at the nine-mile mark, raising £56.41 (permit number: 099037).

All money raised at the marathon will make a huge difference to patient care at Nottingham’s hospitals, and support the charity to enhance surroundings, provide additional services for patients and families, purchase specialist medical equipment, fund staff training, and initiate ground-breaking medical research.

Of the total raised, over £9,000 was raised for the BIG Appeal for Nottingham Children’s Hospital, £4,000 was raised in support of Nottingham’s Neonatal Units and over £2,000 was raised for Zephyr’s – a special support centre at the City Hospital for parents who suffer the loss of a pregnancy, baby or child.

For more information about Nottingham Hospitals Charity or to sign up to this year’s Robin Hood marathon in aid of the charity, please go to www.nottinghamhospitalscharity.org.uk or call 0115 962 7905.