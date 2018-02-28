Nottingham Emmanuel School’s rowing event raises £457 for Nottingham Children’s Hospital

Students at The Nottingham Emmanuel School have presented a cheque to the Nottingham Children’s Hospital for £457.93 after holding a rowing fundraising event.

Joseph Irons, Teacher of PE & Sixth Form Achievement and Pastoral Manager at The Nottingham Emmanuel School, said that the charity was chosen by the Sixth Form students for this year’s fundraising efforts. “Our Sixth Form students chose to support the Nottingham Children’s Hospital ‘Big Appeal’, specifically fundraising for Ward E39, the children’s cancer unit at the Queens Medical Centre. Patients on this ward can often stay for months at a time and we wanted to help create a ‘home-from-home’ environment for the children and their families.”

The money was raised during a Sixth Form race where each tutor group on their own rowing machine raced to see which team could row the furthest in 20 minutes, each student changing over when they felt too tired to continue. Mzimkhulu Ntini, a year 13 student took part. “The children’s unit impacts a lot of lives. They give hope for the parents and the children that have to live with these painful medical conditions. So, I decided to support the unit in order to spread hope and buy medicine that will give the children a chance to live and experience life at its fullest.”

Sian Griffiths is a fundraiser at the Nottingham Hospital Charity and she visited the school to thank students. “This money will go towards improvements on the wards and making the environment more friendly and bright, and much more comfortable for the children and families. We are also planning to update some of the specialist equipment which will be more appropriate for diagnosing children.

“The students at The Nottingham Emmanuel School have done a fantastic job and I am always excited to come back and hear of the new ways they are raising money for us. I think their rowing challenge was a fantastic idea!”

Photograph: left is Sian Griffiths, (Fundraiser at Nottingham Hospitals Charity) and right, Harvey Kirk, a Sixth Form student at The Nottingham Emmanuel School, who took part in the rowing event.