Nottingham Concert Band promises ‘Favourites Old & New’

An evening of musical favourites is promised on Saturday 24 March when Beeston Methodist Church at Chilwell Road (NG9 1EH) hosts a welcome return by Nottingham Concert Band.

‘Favourites Old & New’ will be presented under the baton of Music Director Robert Parker, who says the programme will include plenty of popular numbers selected by band members and supporters. ‘My personal favourites are Bernstein’s Candide overture and our tribute to big-band heroes like Glenn Miller and Duke Ellington,’ he admits. ‘But also up there are some great tunes from hit musical La La Land and an amazing arrangement of rugby anthem Sospan Fach chosen by our chairman.’

The concert starts at 7.30pm and is in aid of two local charities – Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance and MindSet.

Tickets are £6, or £5 in advance (student/child £3), and are available from the church office on 0115 943 1164. Enquiries can also be made through the band via e-mail to music@nottinghamconcertband.org

Founded in 1991, Nottingham Concert Band rehearses weekly in West Bridgford. Interest in membership and concerts is always welcome: call Jill or Jeff on 01949 860126 or visit www.nottinghamconcertband.org