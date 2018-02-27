Newark’s Vale View is ‘as bright as a button’

Tenants at Vale View, a supported housing scheme managed by housing provider, Newark and Sherwood Homes, have created a thrifty piece of art using old and unused buttons.

Tenancy assistant at Newark and Sherwood Homes, Vanessa Travers was inspired to create a button-based project alongside tenants, after seeing the number of old and historic buttons tenants had collected.

Vanessa said: “After seeing similar art projects using buttons, I put a poster up requesting buttons at Vale View and was amazed at how many were donated! Some were in really old button tins and were clearly antique; all of these buttons are tiny bits of history.”

The group of tenants came together to create the ‘button tree’ which is now pride of place at Vale View.

Lorraine Harley, a tenant at Vale View who helped create the ‘button tree’ said: “The tree is fantastic! We all enjoyed making it a lot and we can’t wait to do something else with the buttons that we have left.”

Rebecca Rance chief executive at Newark and Sherwood Homes, said: “A shared art project such as this is a great way to bring people together and tackle social isolation and loneliness while having fun. The button tree is a beautiful addition to Vale View.”