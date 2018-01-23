Newark tenant and board member shortlisted for housing acco-lades

Housing provider Newark and Sherwood Homes is celebrating following a tenant and board member making the shortlist of regional housing awards.

Jean Clark – former board member and chair of Newark and Sherwood Homes Human Resources committee and a local tenant – is up for the tenant of the year award, while Lynn Clayton, chair of the housing provider’s board, is up for the title of board member of the year.

The Building Communities Awards are hosted by procurement consortium, EEM Ltd, to recognise the professionalism, excellence and innovation sitting at the heart of the East Midlands construction and housing community in both the public and the private sectors.

Rebecca Rance, chief executive at Newark and Sherwood Homes, said: “We are thrilled that both Jean and Lynn have made the shortlist for this year’s Building Communities Awards, thanks to their hard work and dedication to the district and their peers.

“We are incredibly proud to be represented by both Jean and Lynn at this award ceremony and hope to see them take home their respective titles on the night.”

Lynn has extensive experience of the housing sector from both Housing Association and local authority perspectives.

She has been shortlisted for her approach to tenant engagement, together with a track record for delivering excellent customer services.

Jean Clark is a tenant and former board member who was on the board from June 2006 to November 2017.

The awards will take place on 16th February at East Midlands Conference Centre where the winners, which have been recognised for their commitment and dedication to the housing industry, will be announced at the ceremony.

Pictured: Lynn Clayton and Jean Clark.