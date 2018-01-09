New Year ‘Recycle for Charity’ campaign launches in Notts helping those who are terminally ill

To start 2018 Nottinghamshire residents are encouraged to make a New Year’s resolution that they CAN keep – by recycling drinks cans and plastic bottles to help raise money for local people who are being cared for by Nottinghamshire Hospice, Nottinghamshire County Council Chairman’s chosen charity. The money raised will be used to help those with terminal and life-limiting illnesses, their families and carers.

Throughout January, Veolia (Nottinghamshire County Council’s waste management contractor) are donating £2 for every tonne of recyclable plastic bottles and cans collected from kerbside recycling bins. 750 tonnes of plastics bottles and cans were collected in 2016, and Veolia have promised to donate an additional £500 bonus to the charity if the total reaches 1,000 tonnes in January this year.

Almost 16 million plastic bottles are thrown away every day in the UK even though every type of plastic bottle can be recycled – including drinks bottles, cleaning spray bottles, shampoo, and shower gel bottles, milk and pop bottles. It takes 75% less energy to use recycled plastic to make a new plastic bottle than to make one from ‘virgin’ materials, but recycled plastic bottles don’t just become new plastic bottles, they can be turned into clothing, furniture and children’s toys!

As well as plastic bottles, residents are also being encouraged to recycle their empty cans of de-icer, squirty cream, fake snow and silly string all without their lids. Empty yoghurt pots, margarine tubs and food tins can also go in the recycling bin to help raise money this New Year.

Councillor John Handley, Chairman of Nottinghamshire County Council, who visited Veolia’s Materials Recovery Facility in Mansfield to see how the County’s waste is sorted, said: “Nottinghamshire Hospice gives people vital support in their most difficult times. This campaign will help to raise funds to help them in their brilliant work supporting those with terminal and life-limiting illnesses, their families and carers. In the run up to and during Christmas, we tend to buy a lot more compared to other times of the year – so now is a good time for us all to recycle more, which will raise money for this fantastic charity.

Wayne Draycott, Treatment Manager at Veolia said: ‘Recycling correctly is a great New Year’s resolution to pledge, and by supporting this campaign everyone will be helping us to recycle more for Nottinghamshire and raise money for this very worthwhile charity’

Make sure you’re ‘bin smart’ this year and put the right thing in the right bin. To check what to recycle in Nottinghamshire you can find a kerbside bin recycling guide at: www.veolia.co.uk/nottinghamshire/BinSmart Copies can also be posted out.

Recycling can be taken by Nottinghamshire residents to any of the county’s recycling centres – find out more at www.nottinghamshire.gov.uk/waste-and-recycling/recycling-centres/details

To find out more about Veolia call 0203 567 4370 or visit www.veolia.co.uk/nottinghamshire