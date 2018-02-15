New road to be built through home development near Clifton

By Thomas Hewitt

A multi-million pound main road is to be constructed in order to improve the speed at which a £750m development is built.

Rushcliffe Borough Council secured £9.9m of funding from the central government to build the road through the Fairham Pastures development to the south of Clifton.

The greenbelt development was given the go-ahead by councillors at a planning meeting last month and will include up to 3,000 houses, as well as 100,000 square metres of land for businesses.

Councillor Roger Upton, cabinet portfolio holder for housing and planning at the council, said: “We very much welcome this HIF funding that will allow developers to greatly improve the pace of delivering homes on the site.

“We have invested a huge amount of time and effort to secure this significant funding and we’re delighted it has been confirmed.

“We have some major challenges of delivering over 13,000 homes across the borough in the next decade and this is a major boost for one of our strategic housing sites.

“It should minimise any delays with the road infrastructure on the site and help the developers build these much needed homes for Rushcliffe and surrounding areas.”

The work should start in mid-2019 and be finished within 15 years, with the first houses on the market within two years.