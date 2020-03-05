New book published by Nottingham Forest fan

A new book chronicling the ups and downs of supporting Nottingham Forest is set to be published in March.

‘The Church of Stuart Pearce and other stories’ is a memoir written by lifelong Reds fan Rich Fisher, who attended his first game at the City Ground as a nine-year-old back in 1989.

Rich went on as a teenager to spend much of the 1990s publishing the celebrated fanzine ‘Forest Forever’; and was also part of the group of volunteers who raised all the money for Nottingham’s Brian Clough statue.

The book covers all of these exploits, along with tales of the author’s adventures following Forest up and down the country – and even overseas.

Rich says: “There’s a lot of humour to be found in the whole experience of being a football fan, so I’ve tried to make the book quite light-hearted.

“From my early experiences of going to matches with my Dad to collecting Panini stickers to queuing overnight to get tickets for certain big games, I’m hoping there’s a lot of tales that fans of any football fan will be able to relate to.”

Meanwhile, the title of the book refers to the author’s enduring love for Stuart Pearce – and specifically, a time when him and some friends took a lifesize cardboard cutout of the Forest legend to the Glastonbury festival, and fooled 100,000 people into thinking that they were the founders of the Church of Stuart Pearce.

‘The Church of Stuart Pearce and other stories’ is published on Monday 12 March. This was a date chosen deliberately because it’ll be exactly 30 years to the day since one of the most celebrated goals in Forest’s history – a strike from Scottish winger Brian Rice away at Arsenal back in 1988, which sent Brian Clough’s team through to the semi-finals of the FA Cup.

Rich says: “All Forest fans of a certain age will have very fond memories of that goal, and it earned Brian Rice a sort of folk hero status at the City Ground that endures to this day.

“The cult of Brian Rice is something that I’ve devoted a whole chapter of the book to. The great man is now back up in his native Scotland working as assistant manager at Inverness Caledonian Thistle – and whilst writing the book, I was honoured when he agreed to write the foreword.”

Copies of ‘The Church of Stuart Pearce and other stories’, complete with foreword from Brian Rice, will be available from Amazon; and also a range of outlets in and around Nottingham including the MSR Newsgroup chain of newsagents.

A launch event is being held at Waterstones in Nottingham city centre at 6.30pm on Thursday 15 March, at which Rich will be doing a reading from the book followed by a Q&A hosted by BBC Radio Nottingham’s David Jackson. There will also be some classic footage of Forest from the 80s and 90s playing on a big screen.

Rich will also be appearing at the MSR Newsgroup shop on Angel Row in Nottingham city centre from 4pm to 6pm on Friday 16 March to sign copies of the book.

For more information, visit the Facebook page www.facebook.com/churchofstuartpearce