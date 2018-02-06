New £12m care home in Ruddington moves closer to completion

Work continues apace on a state-of-the-art new £12m care home in Nottingham, which is now just three months away from completion.

Build of the ‘new generation’ 66-bed care facility on Ruddington Lane in Ruddington is now complete. The external brickwork and roof tiling are complete meaning the building is now watertight, and the 30 plus contractors and tradesmen on site are working hard on the interior to ensure the development remains ahead of schedule and ready for its planned opening in March.

Known as Ruddington Manor, the expertly designed, impressive care facility is the latest for New Care, one of the UK’s fastest growing development-led care home operators, and part of the award-winning McGoff Group.

It is the company’s second care home in Nottingham, having opened The Grand Care Centre in West Bridgford in 2015.

When complete, Ruddington Manor will cater for the aspiring needs of its Nottinghamshire residents, providing the highest standards of safety, comfort and care. It will offer high quality, person-centred care and an exceptional clinical offering, including residential, nursing and specialist dementia care services.

Ruddington Manor will also feature a high specification finish and will be decorated by an interior designer, creating a stylish yet comfortable, practical and safe space.

In addition to communal lounges, formal dining rooms and landscaped gardens, residents at Ruddington Manor will enjoy the privacy of their own spacious bedroom, complete with en suite wet room, and a host of hotel-style services including fine dining, a hair salon and nail bar, and a busy and varied programme of daily activities.

CEO at New Care, Chris McGoff, comments: “It’s less than three months until we open Ruddington Manor and I am delighted with the progress that is being made on site. The team are busy working on the interior so we’re well on track to complete in April.

“Ruddington Manor is an expertly designed, purpose-built care facility that will provide first class care services in a stylish setting. We are confident that this care home will follow the same successful path as The Grand, which operates on full occupancy and boasts an established, professional and caring team.

“We remain committed to improving the standards of care across the UK, and are fully confident that Ruddington Manor will be a much welcomed addition in Nottingham.”