NCT’s continued support for Armed Forces recognised by the Ministry of Defence

The Defence Employer Recognition Scheme (ERS) encourages employers to support defence and inspire others to do the same. The scheme recognises employer organisations that pledge, demonstrate or advocate support to defence and the armed forces community, and align their values with the Armed Forces Covenant.

First awarded in 2014, NCT was one of only a small number of local organisations to have their Silver Award status renewed in 2017, at a ceremony held at Loughborough University on 10 November.

Receiving the award on behalf of Nottingham City Transport, HR Director Mick Leafe said, “It is an honour to retain our Silver Award from the Ministry of Defence, which recognises the support we provide to our employees who are reservists or former Armed Forces personnel who served their country and now contribute to the success of Nottingham City Transport”.

Nottingham City Transport supports the Armed Forces in many ways, including provision for time off work for reservists to undertake their training; providing free travel for serving members and veterans and observing the 2 minutes’ silence on Remembrance Day; proudly displaying a Poppy on every bus each November and fundraising for The Poppy Appeal and Help for Heroes.

The Company also has two buses named after local soldiers who sadly lost their lives in recent conflicts, with Warrant Officer Sean Upton and Lance Corporal Kieron Hill proudly remembered by NCT.