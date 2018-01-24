Naval reservists practice survival techniques

Reservists from HMS Sherwood, the East Midlands’ only Royal Naval Reserve (RNR) unit, embraced the outdoors to practice their military survival skills such as navigation, making shelters and preparing food in woodland.

Around 30 Royal Naval Reservists took part in a Military Training Exercise within Chetwynd Barracks in Chilwell to hone their green skills.

Individuals at the unit may specialise in different areas such as logistics, maritime trade or mine warfare but each have to continually develop their military skills to be in a position to react to incidents across the globe where sailors may be deployed at short notice.

HMS Sherwood’s Operations Officer, Lieutenant Commander Rod Grant, said: “When one thinks of the Navy, they obviously associate us with the sea. However, tasks such as this help to develop an individual’s leadership skills as well as giving us an appreciation of what our sister services may have to deal with when operating on land. Naval reservists can be deployed worldwide ashore or afloat so it is important they possess the correct skill sets to function effectively and safely”.

As well as undertaking a training exercise on 16 January, the unit also welcomed Colonel Jeff Moulton, the Deputy Commander of the Maritime Reserves to Foresters House in Chilwell, where the unit train on a weekly basis.

Colonel Moulton’s visit was designed to allow him to meet permanent staff and reservists from HMS Sherwood, receive an update on the unit’s objectives and witness training activities.

Colonel Moulton has visited HMS Sherwood on a number of occasions but was particularly pleased to see members of the unit conducting outdoor green skills, under the watchful eye of RNR military Instructors.

Members of the public are also being encouraged to attend recruiting events at HMS Sherwood in Chilwell, Nottingham. To book a place to attend the next event being held on 28 February please call the unit on 07818017825 or email navymr-sherwoodsm@mod.uk