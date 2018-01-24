Musical ‘giants’ combine in Bingham

Three musical ‘giants’ – Mozart, Mendelssohn and Tchaikovsky – will combine in Bingham on Saturday 28 April in a programme of exquisite string ensemble works.

Starting at 7.30pm, the concert is being held in Bingham Parish Church (NG13 8DR) and marks the end of Bingham Community Arts Committee’s year-long Mozart & Mendelssohn season. Tickets are available in advance (£10) or on the door (£12), with accompanied children free: call BCAC’s Steven Halls on 01949 876147 or email stevenhalls@hotmail.com – tickets can also be purchased at Bingham Library.

The evening’s ensemble will comprise Sarah Cresswell and Karen Everson (violins), Phillip Burton and Juliet Ward (violas) and Margaret Chadwick and Steven Halls (cellos): their programme includes two String Divertimenti by Mozart together with Mendelssohn’s Capriccio & Fugue and his Theme, Variations & Scherzo. Complementing these will be two later works by Tchaikovsky – his Elegy for Strings and the four-movement Souvenir de Florence string sextet.

For more information on Bingham Community Arts Committee (BCAC) and its upcoming events, visit www.facebook.com/binghamcommunityartscommittee